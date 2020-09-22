Drôle De Métier
Musique Francophone
1984
1.
Mon p'tit loup (Ça va faire mal) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Nashville Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Toi, tais-toi (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Saoule à mourir (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Je Sais Que Tu Ne Peux Pas Trouver Mieux Ailleurs (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Génération banlieue (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
J'aimerais pouvoir encore souffrir comme ça (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Au jour le jour (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Drôle de métier (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
La tournée (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
J'ai du sentiment pour toi (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
Quand ça vous brise le cœur (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30