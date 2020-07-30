Dubble Trubble Tribute to Elton John - Greatest Hits

Pop

2009

1.

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
2.

Are You Ready for Love (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
3.

You've Gotta Love Someone (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
4.

The Heart of Every Girl (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
5.

Something About the Way You Look Tonight (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
6.

I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
7.

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
8.

Friends Never Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
9.

Can You Feel the Love Tonight (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
10.

Don't Go Breaking My Heart (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
11.

Island Girl (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
12.

Benny and the Jets (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
13.

I Want Love (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
14.

Someday Out of the Blue (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
15.

Written in the Stars (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
16.

Candle in the Wind (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
17.

Song for Guy (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Sweet Sounds