Dubble Trubble Tribute to Gerald Levert & Alexander O'Neal

R&B

2005

1.

Never Knew Love Like This (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
2.

Baby Hold Onto Me (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
3.

Criticise (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
4.

Just a Little Something (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
5.

Hearsay 89 (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
6.

Can You Handle It (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
7.

Love Makes No Sense (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
8.

The G Spot (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
9.

If You Were Here Tonight (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
10.

U Got That Love (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
11.

All True Man (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
12.

Private Line (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30

12 chansons

58 min

© Sweet Sounds