Duckling
Jazz
2016
1.
Poursuite Dans La Ruelle (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:18
2.
Suspense, Tom Et Nasol (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
3.
La Divorcee De Leo Fall (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
4.
Générique (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
5.
Blues Pour Doudou (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
6.
Final Pour Pierre Et Beatrice (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
7.
Pierre Et Beatrice (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
8.
Tom (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
9.
Nasol (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
10.
Merlin (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
11.
Blues Pour Marcel (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
12.
Mambo Dans La Voiture (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
13.
Blues Pour Vava (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
14.
Quaglio (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
15.
Pasquier (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
16.
Des Femmes Disparaissant (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
17.
Ne Cuchote Pas (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
18.
Juste Pour Eux Seuls (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30