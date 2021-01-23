Duckling

Duckling

Jazz

2016

1.

Poursuite Dans La Ruelle (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:18
2.

Suspense, Tom Et Nasol (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

La Divorcee De Leo Fall (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Générique (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Blues Pour Doudou (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Final Pour Pierre Et Beatrice (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Pierre Et Beatrice (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

Tom (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Nasol (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
10.

Merlin (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
11.

Blues Pour Marcel (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
12.

Mambo Dans La Voiture (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
13.

Blues Pour Vava (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
14.

Quaglio (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
15.

Pasquier (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
16.

Des Femmes Disparaissant (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
17.

Ne Cuchote Pas (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
18.

Juste Pour Eux Seuls (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

18 chansons

29 min

© Records