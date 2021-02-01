Duets

Pop

2008

1.

The Price I Pay (with Desert Rose Band) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
2.

Love Hurts (with Gram Parsons) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
3.

That Lovin' You Feelin' Again (with Roy Orbison) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
4.

We Believe in Happy Endings (with Earl Thomas Conley) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
5.

Thing About You (with Southern Pacific) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
6.

Star of Bethlehem (with Neil Young) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
7.

All Fall Down (with George Jones) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
8.

Wild Montana Skies (with John Denver) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
9.

Green Pastures (with Ricky Skaggs) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
10.

Gulf Coast Highway (with Willie Nelson) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
11.

If I Need You (with Don Williams) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
12.

Evangeline (with the Band) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

12 chansons

41 min

© Rhino - Warner Records