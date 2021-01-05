Dvořák: Cello Concerto

Musique classique

2020

1.

I. Allegro (Extrait)

Kian Soltani

0:30
2.

II. Adagio ma non troppo (Extrait)

Kian Soltani

0:30
3.

III. Finale. Allegro moderato (Extrait)

Kian Soltani

0:30
4.

I. Lasst mich allein. Andante (Arr. Soltani For Solo Cello and Cello Ensemble) (Extrait)

Kian Soltani

0:30
5.

IV. Largo. Goin' Home (Arr. Koncz For Solo Cello and Cello Ensemble) (Extrait)

Kian Soltani

0:30
6.

IV. Songs My Mother Taught Me (Arr. Soltani For Solo Cello and Cello Ensemble) (Extrait)

Kian Soltani

0:30
7.

I. Allegro moderato (Arr. Soltani For Solo Cello and Cello Ensemble) (Extrait)

Kian Soltani

0:30
8.

V. Silent Woods (Arr. Niefind & Ribke For Solo Cello and Cello Ensemble) (Extrait)

Kian Soltani

0:30

8 chansons

1 h 02 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)

