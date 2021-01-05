Dvořák: Cello Concerto
Musique classique
2020
1.
I. Allegro (Extrait)
Kian Soltani
0:30
2.
II. Adagio ma non troppo (Extrait)
Kian Soltani
0:30
3.
III. Finale. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Kian Soltani
0:30
4.
I. Lasst mich allein. Andante (Arr. Soltani For Solo Cello and Cello Ensemble) (Extrait)
Kian Soltani
0:30
5.
IV. Largo. Goin' Home (Arr. Koncz For Solo Cello and Cello Ensemble) (Extrait)
Kian Soltani
0:30
6.
IV. Songs My Mother Taught Me (Arr. Soltani For Solo Cello and Cello Ensemble) (Extrait)
Kian Soltani
0:30
7.
I. Allegro moderato (Arr. Soltani For Solo Cello and Cello Ensemble) (Extrait)
Kian Soltani
0:30
8.
V. Silent Woods (Arr. Niefind & Ribke For Solo Cello and Cello Ensemble) (Extrait)
Kian Soltani
0:30