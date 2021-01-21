Earbox
Musique classique
1999
Disque 1
1.
Harmonium: Negative Love (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
Harmonium: Because I Could Not Stop for Death (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
Harmonium: Pt. III, Wild Nights (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
Shaker Loops: Pt. I, Shaking and Trembling (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
Shaker Loops: II. Hymning Slews (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
6.
Shaker Loops: III. Loops and Verses (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
7.
Shaker Loops: IV. A Final Shaking (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
Disque 2
1.
The Chairman Dances (Foxtrot for Orchestra) (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
Grand Pianola Music: Pt. IA (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
Grand Pianola Music: Pt. IB (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
Grand Pianola Music: On the Great Divide (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
Fearful Symmetries (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Nixon in China: Act I, Scene 1 - (Beginning) (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
Nixon in China: Act I, Scene 1 - "Soldiers of Heaven Hold the Sky" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
Nixon in China: Act I, Scene 1 - "The People Are the Heroes Now" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
Nixon in China: Act I, Scene 1 - Landing of the Spirit of '76 (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
Nixon in China: Act I, Scene 1 - "Your Flight Was Smooth, I Hope?" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
6.
Adams: Nixon in China: Act I, Scene 1 - "News Has a Kind of Mystery:" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
7.
Act 1, Scene 3: "Mr. Premier, distinguished guests," (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
9.
Act 1, Scene 3: Cheers (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
10.
Nixon in China: Act II, Scene 1 - "This Is Prophetic!" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
11.
Nixon in China: Act II, Scene 2 - (Beginning) (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
12.
Nixon in China: Act II, Scene 2 - "Oh What a Day I Thought I'd Die!" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
13.
Nixon in China: Act II, Scene 2 - "Whip Her to Death!" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
14.
Nixon in China: Act II, Scene 2 - "I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
15.
Nixon in China: Act III - "Let Us Examine What You Did." (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
16.
Nixon in China: Act III - "When I Woke up I Dimly Realized the Jap Bombers Had Given Us a" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
17.
Nixon in China: Act III - "I Have No Offspring." (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
18.
Nixon in China: Act III - "I Can keep Still," (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
19.
Nixon in China: Act III - "After that the Sweat Had Soaked My Uniform" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
20.
Nixon in China: Act III - "Peking Watches the Stars," (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
21.
Nixon in China: Act III - "You Won at Poker." (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
22.
Nixon in China: Act III - "I Am Old and I Cannot Sleep" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
Disque 4
1.
The Wound Dresser (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
Christian Zeal and Activity (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
Five Songs: Thoreau (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
Five Songs: Down East (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
Five Songs: Cradle Song (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
6.
Five Songs: At The River (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
7.
Five Songs: Serenity (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
8.
Eros Piano (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
Disque 5
1.
Chorus of Exiled Palestinians (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
Chorus of Exiled Jews (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
The Captain: "It Was Just After One Fifteen" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
Swiss Grandmother: "My Grandson Didi, Who Was Two" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
Molqi: "Give These Orders" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
6.
Swiss Grandmother: "So I Said To My Grandson" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
7.
Mamoud: "We Are Sorry For You" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
8.
Night Chorus (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
9.
Hagar Chorus (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
10.
Leon Klinghoffer: "I've Never Been A Violent Man" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
11.
Rambo (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
12.
Aria of the Falling Body (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
13.
Day Chorus (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
Disque 6
1.
Two Fanfares for Orchestra: Tromba Lontana (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
Two Fanfares for Orchestra: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
Common Tones in Simple Time (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
El Dorado: Pt. I. A Dream of Gold (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
El Dorado: Pt. II. Soledades (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
Disque 7
1.
Harmonielehre: Pt. I (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
Harmonielehre: Pt. II the Anfortas Wound (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
Harmonielehre: Pt. III Meister Eckhardt and Quackie (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
Violin Concerto: I. = 78 (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
Violin Concerto: II. Chaconne - "Body through which the dream flows" (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
6.
Violin Concerto: Movement III - Toccare (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
Disque 8
1.
Chamber Symphony: Movement I - Mongrel Airs (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
Chamber Symphony: Aria with Walking Bass (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
Chamber Symphony: Roadrunner (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
Tundra (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
Disappointment Lake (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
6.
Hoodoo Zephyr (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
7.
Gnarly Buttons: The Perilous Shore (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
8.
Hoe-down (Mad Cow) (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
9.
Gnarly Buttons: Movement III - Put Your Loving Arms Around Me (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
Disque 9
1.
Ensemble - I was Looking at the Ceiling and then I Saw the Sky (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
A Sermon on Romance (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
Consuelo's Dream (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
Mike's Song about Arresting a Particular Individual (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
Tiffany's Solo (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
6.
Song About The On-Site Altercation (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
7.
Song About the Bad Boys and the News (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
8.
Your Honor my Client is a Young Black Man (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
9.
Leila's song: Alone (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
10.
Three Weeks and I'm Still Outta My Mind (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
11.
Crushed by the Rock I Been Standing On (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
12.
Dewain's Song of Liberation and Surprise (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
13.
I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky: ¡Este Pais! (This Country!) (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
14.
One Last Look at the Angel in your Eyes (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
15.
Finale (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
Disque 10
1.
Lollapalooza (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances: Judah to Ocean (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances: Toot Nipple (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances: Dogjam (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances: Pavane - She's So Fine (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
6.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances: Rag the Bone (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
7.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances: Habanera (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
8.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances: Stubble Crotchet (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
9.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances: Hammer and Chisel (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
10.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances: Alligator Escalator (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
11.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances - Standchen: The Little Serenade (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
12.
John's Book Of Alleged Dances: Judah to Ocean (reprise) (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
13.
Slonimsky's Earbox (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30