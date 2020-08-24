Early Hits
Rock
2020
1.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' on (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Money (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30