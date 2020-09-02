Early Learning Songs 2
Musique pour enfants
2007
1.
It's A Small World (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
I'd Like To Teach The World To Sing (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Hanukah (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
The Tidy Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Sing A Song Of People (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Zum Gali Gali (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Helping Grandma Jones (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
The World Is Big, The World Is Small (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Diwali Is Here (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Bananas In Pyjamas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Lily The Pink (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
There Was An Old Witch (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
You Can't Keep A Horse In A Lighthouse (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
There Was A Princess (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Mr Nobody (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
One-Eyed Jack And Peg-Leg Pete (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Puff The Magic Dragon (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
When You're Smiling (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Try Again (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Sing (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
I've Got a Body (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
I Jump Out Of Bed In The Morning (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Here We Go Round The Mulberry Bush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Hair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Don't Bother Me (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30