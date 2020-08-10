Early Sessions

Early Sessions

Rock

2010

1.

Let The Good Times Roll (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Pink Pedal Pushers (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Someday (You'll Want Me To Want You) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Hello Hello Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Frankie And Johnny (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Lovesick Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

It All Depends (On Who Will Buy The Wine) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

All Night Long (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Sixty Minute Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

19 chansons

43 min

© Legend World Music OMP