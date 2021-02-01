East-West

East-West

R&B

1988

1.

Walkin' Blues (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
2.

Get Out of My Life, Woman (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
3.

I Got a Mind to Give up Living (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
4.

All These Blues (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
5.

Work Song (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
6.

Mary, Mary (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
7.

Two Trains Running (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
8.

Never Say No (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30
9.

East-West (Extrait)

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

0:30

9 chansons

45 min

© Elektra Asylum