Easter on the Catwalk

Easter on the Catwalk

Country

2020

1.

Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
2.

Cutie Pie (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
3.

Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
4.

Pledging my Love (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
5.

Earth Angel (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
6.

Much Beyond Compare (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
7.

True True Happiness (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
8.

Poetry In Motion (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
9.

(Little Sparrow) His True Love Said Goodbye (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
10.

Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
11.

Princess Princess (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
12.

Without You (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30

12 chansons

29 min

© Archive & Catapulte