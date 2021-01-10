Echoes from Chrysospilia

Echoes from Chrysospilia

Musique classique

2017

1.

Introïtus, S. 268 No. 1 (Interpretation I) (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
2.

Orgel-Triptychon: I. Prélude (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
3.

Orgel-Triptychon: II. Meditation (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
4.

Orgel-Triptychon: III. Tanz (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
5.

Ouessant (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
6.

Morgenstern (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
7.

Echoes from Chrysospilia (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30
8.

Introïtus, S. 268 No. 1 (Interpretation II) (Extrait)

Bernhard Ruchti

0:30

8 chansons

47 min

© Galileo Music Communication

Albums

