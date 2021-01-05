Echoes Of Jilly's
Jazz
1997
1.
I've Got You Under My Skin (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
2.
The Summer Wind (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
3.
You Make Me Feel So Young (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
4.
I'm A Fool To Want You (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
5.
Just One Of Those Things (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
6.
All The Way (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
7.
Fly Me To The Moon (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
8.
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
9.
Call Me Irresponsible (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
10.
Angel Eyes (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
11.
Come Fly With Me (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
12.
Here's That Rainy Day (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30
13.
Strangers In The Night (Extrait)
Monty Alexander
0:30