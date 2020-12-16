Eckhardt-Gramatte: The Six Piano Sonatas
2012
Disque 1
1.
I. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
2.
II. Andante (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
3.
III. Allegro (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
4.
I. Landscape: Lento ma non troppo (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
5.
II. Storm: Allegro resoluto (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
6.
III. Lonesome Biscaya after storm: Andante (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
7.
IV. Final (el Puerto): Allegro (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
8.
I. Lento: Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
9.
II. Landlicher tanz (Rondo): Vivo e marcato (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
10.
III. Kronung: Largo sostenuto (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
11.
IV. Spanischer tanz (Villa rosa): Lebhaft rhythmisch (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
Disque 2
1.
I. Allegro agitato e con fuoco (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
2.
II. Nocturne. Lento (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
3.
III. La corrida de ratas del campo: Prestissimo e molto preciso (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
4.
IV. Preciso (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
5.
I. Massig, jedoch lustiges Tempo, grotesk, rhythmisch - II. Ruhiger, frei fantasierend, klangsinnlich und nicht schleppend (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
6.
III. Vivo ma non troppo (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
7.
I. For the left hand alone: Prestissimo e molto preciso (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
8.
II. For the right hand alone: Lustig und mit Witz (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30
9.
III. For both hands: Vivo assai e marcato (Extrait)
Marc-André Hamelin
0:30