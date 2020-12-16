Eckhardt-Gramatte: The Six Piano Sonatas

Eckhardt-Gramatte: The Six Piano Sonatas

Musique classique

2012

Disque 1

1.

I. Allegro moderato (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
2.

II. Andante (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
3.

III. Allegro (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
4.

I. Landscape: Lento ma non troppo (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
5.

II. Storm: Allegro resoluto (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
6.

III. Lonesome Biscaya after storm: Andante (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
7.

IV. Final (el Puerto): Allegro (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
8.

I. Lento: Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
9.

II. Landlicher tanz (Rondo): Vivo e marcato (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
10.

III. Kronung: Largo sostenuto (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
11.

IV. Spanischer tanz (Villa rosa): Lebhaft rhythmisch (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30

Disque 2

1.

I. Allegro agitato e con fuoco (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
2.

II. Nocturne. Lento (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
3.

III. La corrida de ratas del campo: Prestissimo e molto preciso (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
4.

IV. Preciso (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
5.

I. Massig, jedoch lustiges Tempo, grotesk, rhythmisch - II. Ruhiger, frei fantasierend, klangsinnlich und nicht schleppend (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
6.

III. Vivo ma non troppo (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
7.

I. For the left hand alone: Prestissimo e molto preciso (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
8.

II. For the right hand alone: Lustig und mit Witz (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30
9.

III. For both hands: Vivo assai e marcato (Extrait)

Marc-André Hamelin

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 59 min

© Centrediscs