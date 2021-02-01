El Corazon

El Corazon

Musique du monde

1997

1.

Christmas in Washington (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
2.

Taneytown (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
3.

If You Fall (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
4.

I Still Carry You Around (with the Del McCoury Band) (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
5.

Telephone Road (with the Fairfield Four) (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
6.

Somewhere out There (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
7.

You Know the Rest (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
8.

N.Y.C. (with the Supersuckers) (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
9.

Poison Lovers (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
10.

The Other Side of Town (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
11.

Here I Am (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30
12.

Ft. Worth Blues (Extrait)

Steve Earle

0:30

12 chansons

45 min

© Warner Records