Elastic
Jazz
2009
1.
Molten Soul (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
2.
Jazz Crimes (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
3.
The Long Way Home (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
4.
Oumou (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
5.
Still Pushin' That Rock (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
6.
Can a Good Thing Last Forever? (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
7.
Boogielastic (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
8.
Unknowing (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
9.
News from the Front (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
10.
Letting Go (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
11.
The Birthday Song (Extrait)
Joshua Redman
0:30
