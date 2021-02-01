Elastic

Elastic

Jazz

2009

1.

Molten Soul (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
2.

Jazz Crimes (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
3.

The Long Way Home (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
4.

Oumou (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
5.

Still Pushin' That Rock (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
6.

Can a Good Thing Last Forever? (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
7.

Boogielastic (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
8.

Unknowing (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
9.

News from the Front (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
10.

Letting Go (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
11.

The Birthday Song (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30
12.

The Birthday Song (Extrait)

Joshua Redman

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Warner Jazz