Electric Jazz

Electric Jazz

Jazz

2013

Disque 1

1.

An Evening in New York (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Flight to Singapour (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Columbian Sun (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Jogging With Ben (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Rio Bossa (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Autumn Step (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Back in Town (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Distorted Sun (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Dusty Morning (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Waterlights (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Electric Spring (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Forgotten Summer (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Moon Over Norway (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

Unknown Soil (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Puerto Del Rosario (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Running Late (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Sleeping Virus (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Thursday Afternoon (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Winter Dub (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Yellow Picture (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 49 min

© Blue Flame Records