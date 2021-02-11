Electric Park
Jazz
2013
1.
Moon Over Norway (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Late Summer (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
After the Rise and the Fall (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Sleeping Virus (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Back in Town (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Kid Books (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
In the Absence of the Summer (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Playa D'en Bossa (Nova) (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Sun Over Belize (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Three Ways of Departure (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Yellow Picture (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
North of New Orleans (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30