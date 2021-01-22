Electric Piano Dreams
Jazz
2013
1.
Back in Town (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Puerto del Rosario (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Dusty Morning (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Flight 408 (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Funny Screen (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Kid Books (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Late Summer (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Moon Over Norway (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Night Speak (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
North of New Orleans (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Thursday Afternoon (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
Footprints from Heaven (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
Saturday Offence (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30