Elegien - Indianisches Tagebuch
Musique classique
1999
1.
Nach Der Wendung. Recueillement (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30
2.
All'Italia! In Modo Napolitano (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30
3.
Meine Seele Bangt Und Hofft Zu Dir.Choralvorspiel (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30
4.
Turandots Frauengemach. Intermezzo (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30
5.
Die Nachtlichen.Walzer (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30
6.
Erscheinung.Notturno (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30
7.
Elegies, BV 249: VII. Berceuse (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30
8.
Allegretto Affettuoso, Un Poco Agitato (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30
9.
Vivace (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30
10.
Andante (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30
11.
Maestoso Ma Andando (Extrait)
Michele Campanella
0:30