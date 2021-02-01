Elegien - Indianisches Tagebuch

Elegien - Indianisches Tagebuch

Musique classique

1999

1.

Nach Der Wendung. Recueillement (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30
2.

All'Italia! In Modo Napolitano (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30
3.

Meine Seele Bangt Und Hofft Zu Dir.Choralvorspiel (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30
4.

Turandots Frauengemach. Intermezzo (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30
5.

Die Nachtlichen.Walzer (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30
6.

Erscheinung.Notturno (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30
7.

Elegies, BV 249: VII. Berceuse (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30
8.

Allegretto Affettuoso, Un Poco Agitato (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30
9.

Vivace (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30
10.

Andante (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30
11.

Maestoso Ma Andando (Extrait)

Michele Campanella

0:30

11 chansons

51 min

© WM Italy