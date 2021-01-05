Elf

Elf

Divers

2003

1.

Papa Elf (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
2.

Main Title (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
3.

Buddy's Journey (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
4.

A Stroll With Buddy (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
5.

Christmas Medley (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
6.

Weird Wonderland (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
7.

The Frozen Battlefield (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
8.

Buddy's Theme (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
9.

Santa's In Trouble (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
10.

A Walk In The Park (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
11.

Attack Of The Little People (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
12.

Central Park Rangers (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
13.

Working With Dad (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
14.

A Snowman's Advice (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
15.

Showdown In The Park (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
16.

Buddy And Santa's Flight (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30
17.

Spaghetti And Syrup (Extrait)

John Debney

0:30

17 chansons

30 min

© Varese Sarabande