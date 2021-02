Elgar : The Music Makers, The Spirit of England

Elgar : The Music Makers, The Spirit of England

Holst: Orchestral works (Vol. 2). The Planets

Holst: Orchestral works (Vol. 2). The Planets

Slide 1 of 20

Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 63: IV. Moderato e maestoso

Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 63: IV. Moderato e maestoso (Extrait) Andrew Davis

Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 63: III. Rondo - Presto

Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 63: III. Rondo - Presto (Extrait) Andrew Davis

Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 63: II. Larghetto

Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 63: II. Larghetto (Extrait) Andrew Davis

Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 63: I. Allegro vivace e nobilmente

Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 63: I. Allegro vivace e nobilmente (Extrait) Andrew Davis

In the South (Alassio), Op. 50 [Excerpt]

In the South (Alassio), Op. 50 [Excerpt] (Extrait) Andrew Davis

Elgar: Symphony No. 2 & In the South (Alassio)