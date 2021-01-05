Elgar: The Dream Of Gerontius, Op.38

Elgar: The Dream Of Gerontius, Op.38

Musique classique

2017

1.

Prelude (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
2.

Jesu, Maria, I am near to death (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
3.

Kyrie eleison (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
4.

Rouse thee, my fainting soul (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
5.

Be merciful, be gracious (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
6.

Sanctus fortis, Sanctus Deus (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
7.

I can no more; for now it comes again (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
8.

Rescue him, O Lord (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
9.

Novissima hora est (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
10.

Proficiscere, anima Christiana (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
11.

Go, in the name of Angels and Archangels (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
12.

Introduction (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
13.

I went to sleep (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
14.

My work is done, my task is o'er (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
15.

Low-born clods of brute earth (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
16.

The mind bold and independent (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
17.

I see not those false spirits (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
18.

Praise to the Holiest (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
19.

Glory to him (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
20.

But hark! A grand mysterious harmony (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
21.

And now the threshold as we traverse it (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
22.

Praise to the Holiest in the height (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
23.

Thy judgement now is near (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
24.

Jesu! by that shuddering dread which fell on Thee (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
25.

Praise to His name! (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
26.

Take me away! (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
27.

Lord, Thou hast been our refuge (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30
28.

Softly and gently, dearly ransomed soul (Extrait)

Catherine Wyn-Rogers

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 34 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.