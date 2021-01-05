Elgar: The Dream Of Gerontius, Op.38
Musique classique
2017
1.
Prelude (Extrait)
2.
Jesu, Maria, I am near to death (Extrait)
3.
Kyrie eleison (Extrait)
4.
Rouse thee, my fainting soul (Extrait)
5.
Be merciful, be gracious (Extrait)
6.
Sanctus fortis, Sanctus Deus (Extrait)
7.
I can no more; for now it comes again (Extrait)
8.
Rescue him, O Lord (Extrait)
9.
Novissima hora est (Extrait)
10.
Proficiscere, anima Christiana (Extrait)
11.
Go, in the name of Angels and Archangels (Extrait)
12.
Introduction (Extrait)
13.
I went to sleep (Extrait)
14.
My work is done, my task is o'er (Extrait)
15.
Low-born clods of brute earth (Extrait)
16.
The mind bold and independent (Extrait)
17.
I see not those false spirits (Extrait)
18.
Praise to the Holiest (Extrait)
19.
Glory to him (Extrait)
20.
But hark! A grand mysterious harmony (Extrait)
21.
And now the threshold as we traverse it (Extrait)
22.
Praise to the Holiest in the height (Extrait)
23.
Thy judgement now is near (Extrait)
24.
Jesu! by that shuddering dread which fell on Thee (Extrait)
25.
Praise to His name! (Extrait)
26.
Take me away! (Extrait)
27.
Lord, Thou hast been our refuge (Extrait)
28.
Softly and gently, dearly ransomed soul (Extrait)
