Ellington at Newport
Musique électronique
2020
1.
Newport Jazz Festival Suite Part 1: Festival Junction (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
2.
Newport Jazz Festival Suite Part 2: Blues to Be There (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
3.
Newport Jazz Festival Suite Part 3: Newport Up (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
4.
Jeep's Blues (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
5.
Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30