Elton John Für Babys

Elton John Für Babys

Musique pour enfants

2011

1.

Your Song (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

Daniel (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

Circle Of Life (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

Sacrifice (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

The One (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

Nikita (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

Blessed (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Candle In The Wind (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

Can You Feel The Love Tonight (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

Song For Guy (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

Blue Eyes (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

45 min

© RGS Music