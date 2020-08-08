Elton John Per I Bambini
Musique pour enfants
2011
1.
Your Song (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
2.
I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
3.
Daniel (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
4.
Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
5.
Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
6.
Circle Of Life (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
7.
Sacrifice (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
8.
The One (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
9.
Nikita (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
10.
Blessed (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
11.
Candle In The Wind (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
12.
Can You Feel The Love Tonight (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
13.
Song For Guy (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
14.
Blue Eyes (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30