Elvis Per I Bambini

Musique pour enfants

2011

1.

Always on My Mind (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

You Don't Have to Say You Love Me (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

The Wonder of You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

I Want You, I Need You, I Love You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Love Me Tender (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

Can't Help Falling in Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

Suspicious Minds (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

Blue Suede Shoes (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

It's Now or Never (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

In The Ghetto (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

All Shook Up (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

A Fool Such As I (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

If I Can Dream (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

41 min

© RGS Music