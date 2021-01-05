En Concert Zenith 84

En Concert Zenith 84

Musique Francophone

1987

1.

Rien A Personne (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

J'Ai Oublié De Vivre (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Hey Joe (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Ne Me Quitte Pas (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Nashville Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Signes Extérieurs De Richesse (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Poing Coeur (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Le Coeur Du Rock N Roll (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Drôle De Métier (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Ne Tuez Pas La Liberte (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

10 chansons

47 min

© Universal Music Division Mercury Records