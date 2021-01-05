En Concert Zenith 84
Musique Francophone
1987
1.
Rien A Personne (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
J'Ai Oublié De Vivre (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Hey Joe (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Ne Me Quitte Pas (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Nashville Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Signes Extérieurs De Richesse (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Poing Coeur (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Le Coeur Du Rock N Roll (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Drôle De Métier (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Ne Tuez Pas La Liberte (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30