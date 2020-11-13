Enchantment

Enchantment

Musique du monde

2020

1.

A New Day (Extrait)

Emmanuele Landini

0:30
2.

Baby In The Mirror (Extrait)

Emmanuele Landini

0:30
3.

The Long Way (Extrait)

Emmanuele Landini

0:30
4.

Astral Connection (Extrait)

Emmanuele Landini

0:30
5.

Enchantment (Extrait)

Emmanuele Landini

0:30
6.

Carribean Rainbow (Extrait)

Emmanuele Landini

0:30
7.

Morning Light (Extrait)

Emmanuele Landini

0:30
8.

Night Breathing (Extrait)

Emmanuele Landini

0:30
9.

The Hang Palm (Extrait)

Emmanuele Landini

0:30
10.

Abstractism (Extrait)

Emmanuele Landini

0:30

10 chansons

15 min

© QI Records