Endless Boogie

Blues

1971

1.

(I Got) A Good 'Un (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

2.

House Rent Boogie (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

3.

Kick Hit 4 Hit Kix U (Blues For Jimi And Janis) (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

4.

Standin' At The Crossroads (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

5.

Pots On, Gas On High (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

6.

We Might As Well Call It Through (I Didn't Get Married To Your Two-Timing Mother) (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

7.

Doin' The Shout (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

8.

A Sheep Out On The Foam (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

9.

I Don't Need No Steam Heat (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

10.

Sittin' In My Dark Room (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

11.

Endless Boogie, Parts 27 And 28 (Extrait)

John Lee Hooker

11 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Geffen*