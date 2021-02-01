English Choral Classics
Musique classique
2002
Disque 1
1.
Belshazzar's Feast: "Thus spake Isaiah" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
2.
Belshazzar's Feast: "If I forget thee, O Jerusalem" (Baritone, Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
3.
Belshazzar's Feast: "By the waters of Babylon" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
4.
Belshazzar's Feast: "Babylon was a great city" (Baritone) - "In Babylon, Belshazzar the King" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
5.
Belshazzar's Feast: "Praise ye the God of Gold" (Baritone, Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
6.
Belshazzar's Feast: "Thus in Babylon the mighty city" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
7.
Belshazzar's Feast: "And in that same hour, as they feasted" (Baritone, Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
8.
Belshazzar's Feast: "Then sing aloud to God our strength" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
9.
Belshazzar's Feast: "The trumpeters and pipers are silent" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
10.
Belshazzar's Feast: "Then sing aloud to God our strength" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
11.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 1: Prelude (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
12.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 1: "Jesu Maria, I am near to death" (Gerontius) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
13.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 1: "So pray for me … Kyrie eleison … Holy Mary, pray for him" (Gerontius, Chorus of Assistants) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
14.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 1: "Rouse thee, my fainting soul … Be merciful, be gracious" (Gerontius, Assistants) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
15.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 1: "Sanctus fortis, Santus Deus" (Gerontius) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
16.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 1: "I can no more, for now, it comes again … Rescue him, O Lord … Novissima hora est" (Gerontius, Assistants) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
17.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 1: "Proficiscere, anima Christiana … Go in the name of Angels" (Priest, Assistants) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
Disque 2
1.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: Introduction (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
2.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "I went to sleep" (Soul of Gerontius) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
3.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "Another marvel … My work is done" (Soul, Angel) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
4.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "It is a member of that family … All hail, my child and brother" (Soul, Angel) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
5.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "But hark! upon my sense comes … Low-born clods of brute earth" (Soul, Angel, Chorus of Demons) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
6.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "Dispossessed, aside thrust" (Chorus of Demons) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
7.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "I see not those false spirits" (Soul, Angel) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
8.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "There was a mortal … Praise to the Holiest" (Angel, Soul, Chorus of Angelicals) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
9.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "But hark! a grand mysterious harmony … And now the threshold" (Soul, Angel) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
10.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "Praise to the Holiest" (Angelicals) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
11.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "Thy judgement now is near" (Angel, Soul) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
12.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "Jesu! by that shuddering dread … I go before my judge … Be merciful, be gracious" (Angel of the Agony, Soul, Voices on Earth) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
13.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "Praise to his name! … Take me away … Lord, Thou hast been our refuge" (Angel, Soul, Souls in Purgatory) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
14.
The Dream of Gerontius, Op. 38, Pt. 2: "Softly and gently, dearly-ransomed soul" (Angel, Angelicals, Souls) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 1, Symphony (Grave - Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
2.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 2, Recitative accompanied, "Comfort ye, my people" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
3.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 3, Air, "Every valley shall be exalted" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
4.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 4, Chorus, "And the glory of the Lord" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
5.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 5, Recitative accompanied, "Thus saith the Lord of Hosts" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
6.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 6, Air, "But who may abide the day of His coming" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
7.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 7, Chorus, "And He shall purify the sons of Levi" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
8.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 8, Recitative, "Behold, a virgin shall conceive" (Alto) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
9.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 9, Air, "O thou that tellest good tiding to Zion" (Alto) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
10.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 10, Recitative accompanied, "For behold, darkness shall cover the earth" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
11.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 11, Air, "The people that walked in darkness" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
12.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 12, Chorus, "For unto us a Child is born" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
13.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 13, Pifa (Pastoral Symphony. Larghetto e mezzo piano) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
14.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 14, Recitative, "There were shepherds abiding in the field … And lo, the angel of the Lord" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
15.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 15, Recitative, "And the angel said unto them" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
16.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 16, Recitative accompanied, "And suddenly there was with the angel" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:24
17.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 17, Chorus, "Glory to God" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
18.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 18, Air, "Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
19.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 19, Recitative, "Then shall the eyes of the blind be opened" (Alto) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
20.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 20, Duet, "He shall feed His flock like s shepherd" (Alto, Soprano) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
21.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 1: No. 21, Chorus, "His yoke is easy" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 22, Chorus, "Behold the lamb of God" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
2.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 23, Air, "He was despised and rejected" (Alto) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
3.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 24, Chorus, "Surely, He hath borne our griefs" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
4.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 25, Chorus, "And with His stripes we are healed" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
5.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 26, Chorus, "All we like sheep have gone astray" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
6.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 27, Recitative accompanied, "All they that see Him, laugh Him to scorn" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
7.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 28, Chorus, "He trusted in God" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
8.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 29, Recitative accompanied, "Thy rebuke hath broken His heart" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
9.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 30, Arioso, "Behold, and see if there be any sorrow" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
10.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 31, Recitative accompanied, "He was cut off out of the land of the living" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:21
11.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 32, Air, "But Thou didst not leave His soul in hell" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
12.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 33, Chorus, "Lift up your heads, O ye gates" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
13.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 34, Chorus, "The Lord gave the word" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
14.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 35, Air, "How beautiful are the feet" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
15.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 36, Chorus, "Their sound is gone out into all lands" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
16.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 37, Air, "Why do the nations so furiously rage together" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
17.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 38, Chorus, "Let us break their bonds asunder" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
18.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 39, Recitative, "He that dwelleth in heaven" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:18
19.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 40, "Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
20.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 2: No. 41, Chorus, "Hallelujah" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
21.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 3: No. 42, Air, "I know that my Redeemer liveth" (Soprano) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
22.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 3: No. 43, Chorus, "Since by man came death" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
23.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 3: No. 44, Recitative accompanied, "Behold, I tell you a mystery" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
24.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 3: No. 45, Air, "The trumpet shall sound" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
25.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 3: No. 46, Chorus, "Worthy is the Lamb that was slain" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
26.
Messiah, HWV 56, Pt. 3: No. 47, Chorus, "Amen" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
Disque 5
1.
The Crucifixion: I. Recitative, "And they came to a place named Gethsemane" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
2.
The Crucifixion: II. The Agony, "Could ye not watch with me one brief hour?" (Basses, Chorus, Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
3.
The Crucifixion: III. Processional to Calvary - "Fling wide the gates!" (Chorus, Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
4.
The Crucifixion: IV. Recitative, "And when they were come" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
5.
The Crucifixion: V. The Mystery of the Divine Humiliation, "Cross of Jesus, cross of sorrow" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
6.
The Crucifixion: VI. Recitative, "He made himself of no reputation" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
7.
The Crucifixion: VII. The Majesty of the Divine Humiliation, "King ever glorious!" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
8.
The Crucifixion: VIII. Recitative, "And as Moses lifted up the serpent" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
9.
The Crucifixion: IX. Chorus a capella, "God so loved the world" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
10.
The Crucifixion: X. Litany of the Passion, "Holy Jesu, by thy passion" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
11.
The Crucifixion: XI. Recitative, "Jesus said, Father, forgive them" (Tenor, Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
12.
The Crucifixion: XII. Duet, "So thou liftest thy divine petition" (Bass, Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
13.
The Crucifixion: XIII. The Mystery of the Intercession, "Jesus, the crucified, pleads for me" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
14.
The Crucifixion: XIV. Recitative, "And one of the malefactors" (Basses, Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
15.
The Crucifixion: XVI. Recitative, "When Jesus therefore saw his mother" (Tenor, Chorus, Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
16.
The Crucifixion: XVII. Recitative, "Is it nothing to you" (Bass) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
17.
The Crucifixion: XVIII. The Appeal of the Crucified, "From the throne of his cross" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
18.
The Crucifixion: XIX. Recitative and Chorus, "After this, Jesus knowing that all things were now accomplished" (Tenor, Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
19.
The Crucifixion: XX. For the Love of Jesus, "All for Jesus" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
Disque 6
1.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 1: I. On the Way to Jerusalem, 1. Chorus, "When o'er the steep of Olivet" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
2.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 1: II. Before Jerusalem, 1. Recitative, "Like a fair vision in the morning light" (Tenor, Baritone) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
3.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 1: II. Before Jerusalem, 2. Recitative and Air, "O Jerusalem!" (Baritone) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
4.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 1: III. In the Temple, 1. Recitative, "And Jesus entered into the temple of God" (Tenor, Baritone) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
5.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 1: III. In the Temple, 2. Chorus, "Bow down thine ear, O Lord" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
6.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 1: IV. The Mount of Olives, 1. Air, "Not of this world the kingdom of our Lord" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
7.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 1: IV. The Mount of Olives, 2. Chorus, "T' was night o'er lonely Olivet" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
8.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 1: IV. The Mount of Olives, 3. Solo, "He was despised and rejected of men" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
9.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 1: IV. The Mount of Olives, 4. Solo and Chorus, "Come unto him, all ye that labour" (Chorus, Baritone) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
10.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 1: IV. The Mount of Olives, 5. Hymn, "Just as I am, without one plea" (Chorus, Baritone) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
11.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: V. A New Commandment, 1. Recitative, "And Jesus, knowing that his hour was come" (Baritone) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
12.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: V. A New Commandment, 2. Arietta, "A new commandment give I unto you" (Baritone) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
13.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: V. A New Commandment, 3. Chorus, "O thou whose sweet compassion" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
14.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: VI. Gethsemane, 1. Recitative, "And when they had sung a hymn" (Baritone) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
15.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: VI. Gethsemane, 2. Hymn, "Thy will be done, the saviour said" (Chorus, Treble) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
16.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: VII. Betrayed and Forsaken, 1. Chorus, "And while he yet spake" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
17.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: VII. Betrayed and Forsaken, 2. Recitative, "O was there ever loneliness like his!" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
18.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: VII. Betrayed and Forsaken, 3. Air, "Ye who sin, and ye who sorrow" (Tenor) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
19.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: VIII. Before Pilate, "Then came Jesus forth from the judgement hall" (Chorus, Baritone) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
20.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: IX. The March to Calvary, "The saviour king goes forth to die!" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
21.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: X. Calvary, 1. Recitative, "And when they came to the place" (Baritone) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
22.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: X. Calvary, 2. Chorus, "Droop, sacred head" (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30
23.
Olivet to Calvary, Pt. 2: X. Calvary, 3. Concluding Hymn, "Rock of ages, cleft for me" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Vernon Handley
0:30