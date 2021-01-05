English Seasons
Musique classique
2014
1.
Delius: On hearing the first Cuckoo in Spring (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
2.
Bridge: Enter Spring (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
3.
Foulds: "April - England" (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
4.
Bridge: Summer - (Tone Poem for Orchestra) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
5.
Grainger: Harvest Hymn (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
6.
Bax: November Woods (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
7.
Bridge: Christmas Dance "Sir Roger de Coverley" (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30