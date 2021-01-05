English Seasons

English Seasons

Musique classique

2014

1.

Delius: On hearing the first Cuckoo in Spring (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
2.

Bridge: Enter Spring (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
3.

Foulds: "April - England" (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
4.

Bridge: Summer - (Tone Poem for Orchestra) (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
5.

Grainger: Harvest Hymn (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
6.

Bax: November Woods (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
7.

Bridge: Christmas Dance "Sir Roger de Coverley" (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30

7 chansons

1 h 08 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.

