Enola Holmes (Music from the Netflix Film)
Divers
2020
1.
Enola Holmes (Wild Child) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
2.
Gifts From Mother (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
3.
Mycroft & Sherlock Holmes (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
4.
Cracking The Chrysanthemums Cypher (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
5.
The Game Is Afoot (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
6.
Train Escape (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
7.
Nincompoop (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
8.
Marquis (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
9.
Fields Of London (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
10.
London Arrival (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
11.
Dressing Up Box (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
12.
Messages For Mother (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
13.
The Limehouse Puzzle (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
14.
Limehouse Lane (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
15.
Fight Combat (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
16.
Edge Of A Cliff (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
17.
Basilwether Hall (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
18.
Forest Clues (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
19.
Tewkesbury's Trail (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
20.
Escaping Lestrade (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
21.
Making A Lady (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
22.
School Escape (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
23.
Tick Tock (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
24.
For England (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
25.
Ha! (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
26.
Enola & Tewkesbury Farewell (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
27.
An Old Friend (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
28.
Mother (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
29.
Enola Holmes (The Future Is Up To Us) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30