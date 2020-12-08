Enola Holmes (Music from the Netflix Film)

Divers

2020

1.

Enola Holmes (Wild Child) (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
2.

Gifts From Mother (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
3.

Mycroft & Sherlock Holmes (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
4.

Cracking The Chrysanthemums Cypher (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
5.

The Game Is Afoot (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
6.

Train Escape (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
7.

Nincompoop (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
8.

Marquis (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
9.

Fields Of London (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
10.

London Arrival (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
11.

Dressing Up Box (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
12.

Messages For Mother (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
13.

The Limehouse Puzzle (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
14.

Limehouse Lane (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
15.

Fight Combat (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
16.

Edge Of A Cliff (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
17.

Basilwether Hall (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
18.

Forest Clues (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
19.

Tewkesbury's Trail (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
20.

Escaping Lestrade (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
21.

Making A Lady (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
22.

School Escape (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
23.

Tick Tock (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
24.

For England (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
25.

Ha! (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
26.

Enola & Tewkesbury Farewell (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
27.

An Old Friend (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
28.

Mother (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
29.

Enola Holmes (The Future Is Up To Us) (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30

29 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Milan