Enslaved (Special Edition)

Enslaved (Special Edition)

Métal

2012

1.

Resistance (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
2.

World Scum (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
3.

Intervention (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
4.

Gladiator (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
5.

Legions (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
6.

American Steel (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
7.

Redemption of Man by God (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
8.

Treachery (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
9.

Plata O Plomo (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
10.

Chains (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
11.

Revengeance (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
12.

Slave (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
13.

Bastard (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30
14.

Soulfly VIII (Extrait)

Soulfly

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Roadrunner Records