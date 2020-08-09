EOD: A Tale of Dark Legacy (Deluxe Edition)

EOD: A Tale of Dark Legacy (Deluxe Edition)

Métal

2017

1.

Searching for R. Olmstead (Introduction) (Extrait)

The Great Old Ones

0:25
2.

The Shadow over Innsmouth (Extrait)

The Great Old Ones

0:30
3.

When the Stars Align (Extrait)

The Great Old Ones

0:30
4.

The Ritual (Extrait)

The Great Old Ones

0:30
5.

Wanderings (Extrait)

The Great Old Ones

0:30
6.

In Screams and Flames (Extrait)

The Great Old Ones

0:30
7.

Mare Infinitum (Extrait)

The Great Old Ones

0:30
8.

My Love for the Stars (Cthulhu Fhtagn) (Extrait)

The Great Old Ones

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

8 chansons

53 min

© Season of Mist