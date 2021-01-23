Epic Movie Soundtracks
Pop
2017
1.
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (From the Movie "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
2.
Lawrence of Arabia (From the Movie "Lawrence of Arabia") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
3.
The Godfather Waltz (From the Movie "The Godfather I") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
4.
Gone With the Wind (From the Movie "Gone With the Wind") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
5.
The Way We Were (Memories) [From the Movie "The Way We Were"] (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
6.
Marcia Romana (From the Movie "Ben Hur") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
7.
Once Upon a Time in the West (From the Movie "Once Upon a Time in the West") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
8.
Dances With Wolves (From the Movie "Dances With Wolves") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
9.
Chariots of Fire (From the Movie "Chariots of Fire") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
10.
True Grit (From the Movie "True Grit") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
11.
Hedwig's Theme (From the Movie "Harry Potter") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
12.
Paper Planes (From the Movie "Slumdog Millionaire") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
13.
The Magnificent Seven (From the Movie "The Magnificent Seven") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
14.
The Bridge On the River Kwaï (From the Movie "The Bridge On the River Kwaï") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
15.
Moby Dick (From the Movie "Moby Dick") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
16.
Back to the Future (From the Movie "Back to the Future") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
17.
Full Moon (From the Movie "Twillight") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
18.
You are Karen (From the Movie "Out of Africa") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
19.
Star Wars (From the Movie "Star Wars") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
20.
Eyes Open (From the Movie "The Hunger Games") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30