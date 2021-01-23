Epic Movie Soundtracks

Epic Movie Soundtracks

Pop

2017

1.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (From the Movie "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
2.

Lawrence of Arabia (From the Movie "Lawrence of Arabia") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
3.

The Godfather Waltz (From the Movie "The Godfather I") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
4.

Gone With the Wind (From the Movie "Gone With the Wind") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
5.

The Way We Were (Memories) [From the Movie "The Way We Were"] (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
6.

Marcia Romana (From the Movie "Ben Hur") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
7.

Once Upon a Time in the West (From the Movie "Once Upon a Time in the West") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
8.

Dances With Wolves (From the Movie "Dances With Wolves") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
9.

Chariots of Fire (From the Movie "Chariots of Fire") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
10.

True Grit (From the Movie "True Grit") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
11.

Hedwig's Theme (From the Movie "Harry Potter") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
12.

Paper Planes (From the Movie "Slumdog Millionaire") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
13.

The Magnificent Seven (From the Movie "The Magnificent Seven") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
14.

The Bridge On the River Kwaï (From the Movie "The Bridge On the River Kwaï") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
15.

Moby Dick (From the Movie "Moby Dick") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
16.

Back to the Future (From the Movie "Back to the Future") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
17.

Full Moon (From the Movie "Twillight") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
18.

You are Karen (From the Movie "Out of Africa") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
19.

Star Wars (From the Movie "Star Wars") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
20.

Eyes Open (From the Movie "The Hunger Games") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30

20 chansons

59 min

© Legends Music