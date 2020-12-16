Epiphany: Medieval Byzantine Chant

Epiphany: Medieval Byzantine Chant

Musique classique

2020

1.

Come Let Us Worship and Fall Down Before Christ (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
2.

You Who Sit on a Fiery Throne (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
3.

You Appeared as an Unshakable Foundation for the Church (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
4.

Amen, Holy God, Holy Strong, Holy Immortal (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
5.

My Mouth Will Speak Wisdom (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
6.

Alleluia (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
7.

The Just Will Be Held in Eternal Memory (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
8.

Today You Have Appeared to the Inhabited World (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
9.

The Lord Mighty in Battle Uncovered the Foundations (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
10.

Jesus, the Prince of Life (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
11.

Amen (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
12.

The Voice of the Lord (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
13.

You Lord, Who Take Away the Sin of the World (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 11 min

© Cappella Romana