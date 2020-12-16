Epiphany: Medieval Byzantine Chant
Musique classique
2020
1.
Come Let Us Worship and Fall Down Before Christ (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
2.
You Who Sit on a Fiery Throne (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
3.
You Appeared as an Unshakable Foundation for the Church (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
4.
Amen, Holy God, Holy Strong, Holy Immortal (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
5.
My Mouth Will Speak Wisdom (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
6.
Alleluia (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
7.
The Just Will Be Held in Eternal Memory (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
8.
Today You Have Appeared to the Inhabited World (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
9.
The Lord Mighty in Battle Uncovered the Foundations (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
10.
Jesus, the Prince of Life (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
11.
Amen (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
12.
The Voice of the Lord (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
13.
You Lord, Who Take Away the Sin of the World (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30