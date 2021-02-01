Essential Byron Lee - 50th Anniversary Celebration
Musique du monde
2007
1.
Theme From The Apartment (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
2.
Jamaica Ska (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
3.
Oil In My Lamp (feat. Monty Morris) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
4.
Wings Of A Dove (feat. The Blue Busters) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
5.
Sonn You'll Be Gone (feat. The Blue Busters) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
6.
Sammy Dead (feat. Monty Morris) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
7.
Come Back (feat. Stranger And Patsy) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
8.
Elizabeth Serenade (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
9.
Only A Fool (Breaks His Own Heart) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
10.
Bam Bam (feat. Toots & The Maytals) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
11.
Dancehall Soca (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
12.
Soca Butterfly (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
13.
Soca Tattie (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
14.
Dragon Dance (feat. The Mighty Sparrow) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
15.
Give Me Soca (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
16.
Tiney Winey (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
17.
Wine Down (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
18.
Empty Chair (feat. Keith Lyn) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
19.
Behold (feat. The Blues Busters) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
20.
Walk Like A Dragon (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
21.
Donna (feat. The Blues Busters) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
22.
54/46 That's My Number (feat. Toots & The Maytals) (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
23.
A Little Love (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30
24.
Redemption Song (Extrait)
Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
0:30