Essential Montreux 1990

Rock

2009

1.

All Your Love (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
2.

Midnight Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
3.

You Don't Love Me (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
4.

Texas Strut (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
5.

Moving On (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
6.

Too Tired (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
7.

Cold Cold Feeling (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
8.

Further On Up The Road (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
9.

King Of The Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
10.

Stop Messing Around (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
11.

The Blues Is Alright (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
12.

The Messiah Will Come Again (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Mercury Studios