Essential Montreux 1995
Rock
2009
1.
If You Be My Baby (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
2.
Long Grey Mare (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
3.
Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
4.
I Loved Another Woman (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
5.
Merry-Go-Round (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
6.
The Stumble (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
7.
Need Your Love So Bad (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
8.
You Don't Love Me (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
9.
Key To Love (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
10.
All Your Love (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
11.
Since I Met You Baby (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
12.
The Blues Is Alright (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
13.
Stop Messing Around (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
14.
Jumping At Shadows (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30