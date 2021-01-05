Essential Montreux
Rock
2009
Disque 1
1.
All Your Love (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
2.
Midnight Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
3.
You Don't Love Me (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
4.
Texas Strut (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
5.
Moving On (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
6.
Too Tired (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
7.
Cold Cold Feeling (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
8.
Further On Up The Road (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
9.
King Of The Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
10.
Stop Messing Around (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
11.
The Blues Is Alright (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
12.
The Messiah Will Come Again (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
Disque 2
1.
If You Be My Baby (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
2.
Long Grey Mare (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
3.
Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
4.
I Loved Another Woman (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
5.
Merry-Go-Round (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
6.
The Stumble (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
7.
Need Your Love So Bad (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
8.
You Don't Love Me (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
9.
Key To Love (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
10.
All Your Love (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
11.
Since I Met You Baby (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
12.
The Blues Is Alright (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
13.
Stop Messing Around (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
14.
Jumping At Shadows (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
Disque 3
1.
One Good Reason (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
2.
One Fine Day (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
3.
Cold Wind Blows (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
4.
I've Found My Love In You (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
5.
Always There For You (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
6.
Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
7.
Walking By Myself (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
8.
Business As Usual (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
9.
Out In The Fields (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
10.
Over The Hills And Far Away (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
11.
Parisienne Walkways (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Walking By Myself (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
2.
Since I Met You Baby (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
3.
Need Your Love So Bad (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
4.
Tore Down (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
5.
You Don't Love Me (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
6.
All Your Love (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
7.
Still Got The Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
8.
Too Tired (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
9.
The Sky Is Crying (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
10.
Further On Up The Road (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
11.
Fire (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
12.
Parisienne Walkways (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
Disque 5
1.
You Upset Me Baby (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
2.
Cold Black Night (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
3.
Stormy Monday (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
4.
Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
5.
All Your Love (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
6.
Still Got The Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
7.
Too Tired (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
8.
How Many Lies (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
9.
Fire (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
10.
Enough Of The Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
11.
The Prophet (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30