Eternity

Musique du monde

2014

1.

My Soul Awaits (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
2.

Sanctus (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
3.

Battle of Zharafin (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
4.

Ray of Love (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
5.

Ghost of War (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
6.

The Port (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
7.

Apocalypse (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
8.

Darkness (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
9.

So This Is Love (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
10.

New Beginnings (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
11.

To Be in Your Arms Again (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
12.

Kiss the Sky (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
13.

Breathe Me In (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30

13 chansons

39 min

© Guo Industries