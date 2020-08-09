Eurovision Song Contest: Revisited!

Pop

2011

1.

All Kinds of Everything (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
2.

It's My Time (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
3.

Satellite (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
4.

Diva (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
5.

Fairytale (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
6.

Puppet On a String (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
7.

Congratulations (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
8.

L'amour est bleu (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
9.

Et s'il fallait le faire (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
10.

What's Another Year (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
11.

Croire (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
12.

That Sounds Good to Me (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
13.

Poupee de cire, poupee de son (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
14.

Shine (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
15.

Des que le printemps revient (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
16.

Il faut du temps (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30

16 chansons

49 min

© OMP Nation