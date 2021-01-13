Even Now

Even Now

Pop

1996

1.

Copacabana (At The Copa) (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
2.

Somewhere In the Night (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
3.

A Linda Song (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
4.

Can't Smile Without You (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
5.

Leavin' In the Morning (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
6.

Where Do I Go From Here (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
7.

Even Now (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
8.

I Was a Fool (To Let You Go) (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
9.

Losing Touch (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
10.

I Just Want to Be the One In Your Life (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
11.

Starting Again (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
12.

Sunrise (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
13.

No Love for Jenny (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30

13 chansons

44 min

© Arista