Even Now
Musique électronique
2008
1.
Copacabana (At the Copa) (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
2.
Somewhere In the Night (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
3.
A Linda Song (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
4.
Can't Smile Without You (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
5.
Leavin' In the Morning (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
6.
Where Do I Go From Here (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
7.
Even Now (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
8.
I Was a Fool (To Let You Go) (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
9.
Losing Touch (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
10.
I Just Want to Be the One In Your Life (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
11.
Starting Again (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
12.
Sunrise (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
13.
No Love for Jenny (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30