Even Serpents Shine

Rock

2009

1.

From Here To Eternity (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
2.

Flaming Torch (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
3.

You've Got To Pay (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
4.

No Solution (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
5.

In Betweens (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
6.

Out There In The Night (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
7.

Curtains For You (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
8.

Programme (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
9.

Someone Who Cares (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
10.

Miles From Nowhere (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
11.

Instrumental (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
12.

Special View (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
13.

Oh No (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
14.

This Ain't All (It's Made To Be) (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30

14 chansons

44 min

© Sony BMG Music Entertainment