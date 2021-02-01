Everlasting Love (U.S. Version)
Pop
2005
1.
Tuning (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:18
2.
Never Can Say Goodbye (feat. George Benson) (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
3.
Midnight Blue (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
4.
Show and Tell (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
5.
Let's Love (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
6.
First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
7.
Everlasting Love (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
8.
With You I'm Born Again (Duet with George Benson) (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
9.
Send One Your Love (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
10.
You Are Everything (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
11.
One Less Bell to Answer (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
12.
I'll Be Good to You (Duet with James D-Train Williams) (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
13.
Harvest for the World (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30
14.
Today and Everyday (Wedding Song) (Extrait)
Vanessa Williams
0:30