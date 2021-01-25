Exotic Suite of the Americas

Musique du monde

2020

1.

Medley, Exotic Suite of the Americas: Theme of Two Worlds / Amoha / Criollo / Theme of Two Worlds / Uamanna Africano / Blues in C Major / Theme of Two Worlds (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
2.

Midnight in Jamaica (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
3.

Mama Yo Quiero (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
4.

Son of a Gun (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
5.

Jacqueline & Caroline (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
6.

El Relicario (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
7.

I Could Have Danced All Night (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30

7 chansons

29 min

© Ancien Prodige