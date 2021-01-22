Exotic Suite of the Americas (Original Album Plus Bonus Tracks)

Exotic Suite of the Americas (Original Album Plus Bonus Tracks)

Pop

2014

1.

Exotic Suite of the Americas: Theme of Two Worlds - Amoha - Criollo - Theme of Two Worlds - Uamanna Africano - Blues in C Major - Theme of Two Worlds (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
2.

Midnight in Jamaica (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
3.

Mama Yo Quiero (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
4.

Son of a Gun (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
5.

Jacqueline and Caroline (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
6.

El Relicario (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
7.

I Could Have Danced All Night (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
8.

Mambo En Sax (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
9.

La Faraona (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
10.

Mambo No. 5 (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30
11.

Mambo del Polit Técnico (Extrait)

Perez Prado

0:30

11 chansons

39 min

© Latin Classics