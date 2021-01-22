Exotic Suite of the Americas (Original Album Plus Bonus Tracks)
Pop
2014
1.
Exotic Suite of the Americas: Theme of Two Worlds - Amoha - Criollo - Theme of Two Worlds - Uamanna Africano - Blues in C Major - Theme of Two Worlds (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30
2.
Midnight in Jamaica (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30
3.
Mama Yo Quiero (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30
4.
Son of a Gun (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30
5.
Jacqueline and Caroline (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30
6.
El Relicario (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30
7.
I Could Have Danced All Night (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30
8.
Mambo En Sax (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30
9.
La Faraona (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30
10.
Mambo No. 5 (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30
11.
Mambo del Polit Técnico (Extrait)
Perez Prado
0:30